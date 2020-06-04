Donegal GAA club's Healthy Club Challenge

Donegal's Buncrana GAA club has entered the GAA healthy clubs Irish Life challenge. The club therefore needs at least 15 participants to be able to win one of the prizes of a €2500 voucher at O'Neill's.

Speaking to Donegal Live, club secretary, Michelle McKenna said: "Ideally, we need as many people as possible to enter to clock up the miles, especially if some of you are out walking or running everyday anyway. A guideline on how to register is included below.

"The first thing to do is add the App 'My Life' to your phone, then follow instructions. Fitbits can also be synced or exercise can be entered manually. If you click on 'Leaderboard' all clubs can be viewed by hitting any club name. If you hit CLG Bun Cranncha you will see your name there.

"Health Clubs Irish Life Challenge begins in Buncrana GAA on Wednesday, June 3, so people need to be register before that, and get your friends and family to enter too. So let’s join together while staying apart," said Michelle McKenna.