Donegal ferries gearing up for summer season

Donegal ferry services to resume in mid July
Donegal Cathaoirleach Nicholas Crossan has welcomed the announcement the Lough Foyle Ferry, which operates between Greencastle and Magilligan, will operate from July 20.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Crossan said the resumption of the Buncrana to Rathmullan Ferry service also looked “imminent.”
Cllr Crossan added: “I am hopeful the Buncrana to Rathmullan Ferry Service will resume on July 20 too. It is fantastic news that Inishowen’s two ferry’s will run this year, until September 30 at least.
“Discussions are ongoing between Donegal County Council and the Swilly Ferry operators, to ascertain whether it could open earlier but it will be no later than July 20, if everything goes to plan. This is great news for Buncrana and wider Inishowen.
“It is important for the tourism trade this year that we get people moving safely and as soon as possible. Six good weeks for tourism, although not ideal, considering the year we have had so far, would be fantastic. It is a whole lot better than we would have expected back in April or May,” said Cllr Crossan.
