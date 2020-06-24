Contact
Donegal students urged to apply for '1916 Bursary'
Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey has reminded Inishowen students applications for the '1916 Bursary' are now open.
Cllr Donaghey said: "The '1916 Bursary' is funded by the Department of Education and Skills for eligible applicants to Technological University Dublin.
"In 2020/21 there are 25 bursaries of €5,000 per annum for the duration of applicant’s undergraduate studies in TU Dublin, up to four years for full-time undergraduate programmes and six years for part-time undergraduate programmes.
"The deadline for application completion is Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5 pm. I would encourage applicants to click HERE for more information," said Cllr Donaghey.
