Donegal students urged to apply for '1916 Bursary'

Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey has reminded Inishowen students applications for the '1916 Bursary' are now open.

Cllr Donaghey said: "The '1916 Bursary' is funded by the Department of Education and Skills for eligible applicants to Technological University Dublin.

"In 2020/21 there are 25 bursaries of €5,000 per annum for the duration of applicant’s undergraduate studies in TU Dublin, up to four years for full-time undergraduate programmes and six years for part-time undergraduate programmes.

"The deadline for application completion is Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5 pm. I would encourage applicants to click HERE for more information," said Cllr Donaghey.