INISH TIMES: Business as usual for placing Advertisements, Memoriams and Family Notices



In order to comply with Covid-19 requirements and for the safety of our customers and staff, the Inish Times office in Buncrana will be restricted in its opening times, and these may vary.



If you have an Advertisement, Memoriam or Family Notice, please telephone: 074 93 41055 or email: suzanne.callaghan@iconicnews.ie.



Alternatively, you can email: catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie or telephone: 086 771 4104.



To contact the newsroom or for sport, please email: rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie or catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie or telephone: 086 771 4104.