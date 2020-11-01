Illegal fireworks seized in Donegal by An Garda Síochána

Contact
An Garda Síochána seize illegal fireworks in Donegal
An Garda Síochána's annual Operation Tombola campaign to tackle the illegal use of fireworks over the Hallowe’en period is currently underway in Donegal.
Gardaí conducting a checkpoint last night (Saturday) at Drumhaggart in Muff, stopped a car with two occupants.
Gardaí searched the car and located a box containing 354 fireworks, which were subsequently seized. According to An Garda Síochána, prosecutions will now follow the discovery.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Assaroe Céilí Band (front l-r) Cathal Flynn, Kevin O'Loughlin, Seamus Sweeney. Back (l-r) Cyril Curran, Peggy Kelly, John Tierney, Breege Curran and Patricia Sweeney
Harald Juengst who is producing a radio segment for German public radio on the sights and sounds of the Local Link 966 service between Falcarragh and Dungloe
Frances Haworth is Senior Philanthropy and Development Advisor with The Community Foundation for Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.