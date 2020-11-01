Illegal fireworks seized in Donegal by An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána's annual Operation Tombola campaign to tackle the illegal use of fireworks over the Hallowe’en period is currently underway in Donegal.

Gardaí conducting a checkpoint last night (Saturday) at Drumhaggart in Muff, stopped a car with two occupants.

Gardaí searched the car and located a box containing 354 fireworks, which were subsequently seized. According to An Garda Síochána, prosecutions will now follow the discovery.