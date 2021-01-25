Progress on new school for Scoil Íosagáin

McConalogue welcomes progression of Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana project

There has been a welcome for the announcement Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana has taken another step towards its new-build premises.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue welcomed today's announcement an approval letter had been issued for Scoil Íosagáin, informing the school that the project is now progressing to Stage 3 Tender Stage.

The Minister said: “it is much welcomed news that this project for a state of the art school is progressing to the next stage and will be vitally important for the Buncrana and Inishowen community.

"I thank my colleague Minister Foley, Councillor Rena Donaghey, the local community and all the team at Scoil Íosagáin including the Board of Management, parents and staff for their work in progressing the project."

Darran Brennan

Special Adviser to Minister McConalogue