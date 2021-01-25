Contact
Progress on new school for Scoil Íosagáin
McConalogue welcomes progression of Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana project
There has been a welcome for the announcement Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana has taken another step towards its new-build premises.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue welcomed today's announcement an approval letter had been issued for Scoil Íosagáin, informing the school that the project is now progressing to Stage 3 Tender Stage.
The Minister said: “it is much welcomed news that this project for a state of the art school is progressing to the next stage and will be vitally important for the Buncrana and Inishowen community.
"I thank my colleague Minister Foley, Councillor Rena Donaghey, the local community and all the team at Scoil Íosagáin including the Board of Management, parents and staff for their work in progressing the project."
Darran Brennan
Special Adviser to Minister McConalogue
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.