Buncrana's Primary Care Centre at advanced stage

Work at Buncrana's multi-million euro Primary Care Centre is advancing on schedule, with completion expected in December 2021 and service provision beginning early in 2022.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey said there has been “excellent progress” on the project.

Cllr Donaghey said: “There has been excellent progress so far on the Primary Care Centre by the McCallion Group, the construction firm responsible the build. The external facade works are underway with the reinforced concrete frame nearing completion.

“Situated on Maginn Avenue, the new Primary Care Centre, will provide state of the art facilities to accommodate a wide range of primary care services within a single facility.

“The Centre will have over 5,200m2 of clinical accommodation, a wide range of services, including GP Service, public health space, nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, audiology and ophthalmology.

“Children and adult mental health services, early intervention Services, TUSLA and dental services will also be available. There will also be capacity to book rooms for other services/processions, so that additional services may be accommodated in the future, said Cllr Donaghey.

These facilities will be spread over three floors, with underground car parking provided. There will also be pedestrian access from Maginn Avenue and the Main Street.

Cllr Donaghey welcomed the fact that the wide range of services available in one location Buncrana's Primary Care Centre would be a “huge help in reducing travel to Letterkenny”.

She added: “We need to now ensure that the Centre will be fully staffed. It is at an advanced stage. The main contractor is local man Shay McCallion of McCallion Group and the development is very much on schedule with anticipated completion to be end of 2021.

“Construction commenced in June 2020 , with the centre opening for services in early 2022, funded by the HSE. The centre can house 126 staff over three floors and has provided much needed work and business locally.

“To see two large cranes in a town demonstrates welcomed growth and to see them for miles around, lit up at Christmas time, during Covid-19, was the inspiring conversation among many locally,” said Cllr Donaghey.