Sad passing of popular Inishowen man John McDermott

Cllr Martin McDermott pictured with his father John
There is widespread sadness across Inishowen today, following the news of the sad passing of popular Glengad man John Owen McDermott.
Mr McDermott is the father of current Donegal county councillor Martin McDermott.
Taking to social media, Cllr McDermott paid this moving tribute to his father.
"Today we lost the main man in our house Daddy was the go to man for everyone he was always the boss and everyone respected his what he had to say.
"We are all really sad to let him go but he now back with mammy.
"Daddy we all loved you and home will never be the same again."
Funeral arrangements to follow.
