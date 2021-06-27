Mica top of new Cathaoirleach's agenda this year

Incoming Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Bernard McGuinness, said ensuring a 100% Mica Redress Scheme was the main thing on his agenda this year, as well as social housing and the provision of housing for those in need of temporary accommodation because of Mica.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr McGuinness revealed the entire Donegal Fine Gael organisation was 100% behind a 100% Mica Redress Scheme.

Cllr McGuinness said: “I have been involved in this struggle for a Mica Redress Scheme since the very beginning. I attended the first meeting ever of the group, which took place in 2010 or 2011, in Ann Owens' house.

“The Mica Action Group was formed following that initial meeting and it has been doing tremendous work since.

“Joe McHugh TD brought a number of Ministers down. We had a very difficult time pushing the agenda, until then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, was down on the day of the opening of the Cockhill Bridge [September 11, 2018] and visited a Mica-affected house.

“Only then did he fully appreciate the situation, just like Micheál Martin in Raphoe last week.

“I don't think, in their wildest dreams, the powers that be in Dublin, especially the Civil Service, appreciate the dire housing situation of the people in Donegal. They need to see it.

“I am delighted An Taoiseach came to down last week but I felt he should have spent longer and come to the Inishowen peninsula as well.”

Cathaoirleach McGuinness said he wanted to “concentrate on redress”.

He added: “I believe the 'heavy lifting' has been done. The [Defective Concrete Blocks Grant] Scheme has been operational now for a year.

“It was bound to be inadequate, however, I think it is going to be a lot easier to change it and make it applicable, than it was to get it going in the first place.

“I cannot understand why the cost of the engineers can't be borne by Donegal County Council, instead of the people.

“I also can't understand why it is not linked to inflation because Inflation, in the last year, has been rising steadily.

“Anybody will tell you, roofing and timber are up at least 20% in the last year, because of Brexit or whatever. The Redress Scheme should be linked to inflation.

“In addition, the planning aspect of the current Scheme is something that is absolutely crazy, as far as I am concerned. They are insisting houses, which have to be demolished, be built on the same footprint as the old one.

“If that is the case, why do you need planning permission at all? If homeowners are replacing like-for-like, why do they have to have planning permission?

“Why do they have to go through the whole formality of getting architects, septic tanks and attendant matters? It is just absolutely crazy.”

Cllr McGuinness was adamant any Mica redress scheme needed to be able to assess cases on humanitarian grounds.

He said the Department was now considering a number of such cases in Donegal, but had not responded as yet.

Cllr McGuinness added: “The current [Defective Concrete Blocks Grant] Scheme is an absolute disgrace.

“I really want to emphasise that I am fully in support of the 100% Redress for Mica-affected homeowners. It is the only way forward.

“I am not concerned in relation to public buildings because each public building built has a Government Department in charge of it. For example, schools have the Department of Education.

“I want to concentrate on one thing and one thing only, from day one, homeowners and their families. People who are going through hell on Earth. “While the present scheme is not perhaps fit for purpose, it is 90%. Is it that big a push to deliver another 10% to make it 100%?

“While Joe McHugh is being criticised, Joe McHugh delivered 90% and now, surely to God, the Government can deliver another 10% and take people out of their absolute misery and uncertainty.”

Cllr McGuinness said Mica was affecting the physical and mental health of families.

“It is just a scandal,” he added. “Houses are crumbling. I think some people are now talking about taking it to Europe.

“Donegal Fine Gael is 100% behind 100% Redress. We are not particularly worried how it is brought about. We don't care.

“There is a retrofit grant for windows and doors and that should apply to Mica houses.

“I have nothing but admiration for the Mica Action Group, which started following that meeting all those years ago.

“I have nothing but admiration for Paddy Diver. He has the support of the people now because they realise the existing grant is not fit for purpose and it should be 100% Redress.”

Cllr McGuinness went on to reference the high number of proposed developments taking place in Inishowen.

He added: “We have the Tús Nua project, which will bring €9.5 million to Carndonagh, the Greencastle Harbour Development, Buncrana Digital Hub, Malin Head and Fort Dunree tourism schemes, as well as many Town and Village Renewal Schemes.

“All of these developments will be on the agendas during the year and will also deserve attention. We have to ensure none of them are left behind.

“It is fantastic to see the amount of money it is being proposed to be spent in Inishowen and we as a Council must do everything in our power to assist this in every way we can.”

Inishowen's new Leas Cathaoirleach is Cllr Nicholas Crossan.