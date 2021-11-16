Search

16/11/2021

McCauley says Naomh Padraig will use promotion disappointment as driving force in 2022

Cormac McColgan

Cormac McColgan in possession for Naomh Padraig against Na Rossa on Saturday. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dan McCauley admitted his Naomh Padraig panel were “devastated’ with the manner of their loss to Na Rossa in the Division 4 promotion play-off final - but nobody at the club will be throwing in the towel just yet.

Naomh Padraig had nine toes in Division 3 for 2022 when they led their opponents from Dooey by three points, 1-6 to 1-3, four minutes into injury-time in Convoy only for Johnny Bonner to stab home a goal when JP McCready lobbed a free-kick into the square.

Then, with extra-time looming at the start of the seventh minute of time added on, McCready landed a mammoth free with the last kick of the year to seal an extraordinary 2-4 to 1-6 win for Na Rossa.

“All in all, and it doesn’t feel like it right now, it’s been a good season,” the Naomh Padraig manager McCauley said afterwards, as he swept up the dressing room at the Donegal Training Centre. 

“It was heartbreaking there at the end, seep into injury time to concede a goal and a point was a suckpunch for us. We felt we played well, managed it well but we’re devastated now.

“Before we conceded the goal we just thought we needed to keep the ball. I felt they did everything right and their goal came from a free, it was a muddle from a 50-50 and it ended up in the net.”

It was tough on the side from Muff, who looked to have had the legs to see off Na Rossa having been the dominant force in the second half. Caolan McColgan was excellent with three points, Shane McColgan grabbed a well-taken goal and Na Rossa were down to 14 men with Sean McGonagle having picked up two yellow cards.

However, fate would deal McCauley and his team a cruel hand, although he still feels there’s plenty to be gained from 2021 and he will not be moving on as they have already set their dream for next year.

“It’s a massive learning experience and the majority of that team are under-21 again for next year,” he said. “They’ll take from that experience and I felt had we got to extra-time we had the younger, fresher team. Our boys were still going, but it wasn’t to be and well done to Na Rossa.

“We said to you boys that it’s going to be tough now the next few weeks but we’ll have to get it out of our heads and regroup. We’ll come back next year stronger, bigger and better. The aim is to win Division 4 next year. That’s our objective. We’re not going anywhere. There’s too good of a squad here with these young lads. I’ve been with the majority of them since under-12 and I love them all to bits. We’re all definitely on board next year.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media