Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Glencar Park, Letterkenny that happened on Friday, March 13 at 2.10am.

A lady got up out of bed to use the bathroom and noticed that the light was on in the kitchen and the kitchen door was open. She went in and seen a male crouched down packing up some of her belongings.

She exited the kitchen into the hallway and locked the door and shouted for the male to leave and that she was calling the Gardaí. He then left.

It is not known how long this male was in the property and he had searched through a number of rooms before being found. He was wearing a black jacket.

A Nokia phone, a tablet with a lime green cover, a number of other small items and a small sum of cash was stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone in the Glencar area who may have seen this male to contact them, particularly taxi drivers who may have been in the area and who would also have dash cam footage.

Letterkenny Gardaí can be contacted on 0749167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.