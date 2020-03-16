Contact
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in Letterkenny
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Glencar Park, Letterkenny that happened on Friday, March 13 at 2.10am.
A lady got up out of bed to use the bathroom and noticed that the light was on in the kitchen and the kitchen door was open. She went in and seen a male crouched down packing up some of her belongings.
She exited the kitchen into the hallway and locked the door and shouted for the male to leave and that she was calling the Gardaí. He then left.
It is not known how long this male was in the property and he had searched through a number of rooms before being found. He was wearing a black jacket.
A Nokia phone, a tablet with a lime green cover, a number of other small items and a small sum of cash was stolen.
Gardai are appealing to anyone in the Glencar area who may have seen this male to contact them, particularly taxi drivers who may have been in the area and who would also have dash cam footage.
Letterkenny Gardaí can be contacted on 0749167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.