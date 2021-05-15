Former Leicester City player from Donegal is in celebratory mood after Foxes win the FA Cup

A former Leicester City goalkeeper who hails from Donegal is among those celebrating this evening after the Foxes won the FA Cup Final at Wembley by beating Chelsea 1-0.

Ramelton’s Conrad Logan joined the Leicester City Academy in 2001 and made his debt for the club in 2005.

This evening, he tweeted:

https://twitter.com/conradlogan/status/1393631805836779520

Logan, who was capped at underage level by the Republic of Ireland, spent more time out on loan than at Leicester, and when he was finally released by the club in 2015 he was the longest-serving player in their squad.

His career was blighted by injury but he has sampled cup final success. In March 2016, he signed for Hibernian and helped them to win the Scottish Cup Final.

Earlier this year he signed for English Northern Premier League side Stamford.

Logan is pictured below with the Leicester players in 2014 after he was part of the sqaud that won the Sky Bet Championship.

A former pupil of St. Eunan's College, he is a son of former Finn Harps player Joe Logan. He began his soccer playing days with Swilly Rovers.

Conrad's clubs include Stockport County, Luton Town, Bristol Rovers, Rotherhame United, Rochdale, Mansfield Town, Boston United, Forest Green Rovers, and Anstey Nomads for whom he played 19 games last season.