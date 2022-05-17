Family fun day to aid purchase of community defibrillator

A Letterkenny bar and restaurant is hosting a community fun day on Sunday to raise funds for the purchase of a defibrillator.

Donaghy’s Bar and Restaurant, at the Cill An Oir Complex in Killyclug have fun for all ages from 11.30am on Sunday.

Live music from popular acts like Kevin Monaghan, Evan Sheridan, Mark McClean, Kevin Cassidy, Joe Gibson, Duds & Sterrit will keep the crowds entertained.

A charity car wash, dance classes and kids’ entertainment are among the other activities planned for a fun-filled day. Some top prizes will be on offer as part of a major draw.

A recent Easter hamper draw proved a huge hit while staff recently donated their tips to the cause.

“The defibrillator will be located within the complex and will be available 24/7 to the community,” bar manager Shauna Doherty said.

“With so many houses around the area and the average wait of 30 minutes for an ambulance, the chance of someone surviving a cardiac arrest without quick access to a defibrillator is small.

“Sunday’s fun day will go towards purchasing the defibrillator and we’re asking all the local community to come out and support the cause.”

Donaghey’s also operate PD’s Takeaway in the Cill An Oir complex and recently opened a new bar in Bundoran.

The drive for a defibrillator in the Letterkenny complex was prompted by the sudden death of popular customer Lexie Robb in March.