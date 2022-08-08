Those waiting for hospital beds in Letterkenny less than half than in Sligo Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital
14 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to today’s Irish Nurses Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch.
12 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while two were reported to be in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
But the situation at the region's other hospital in Sligo is almost double that of Letterkenny.
39 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Sligo University Hospital, which serves much of south Donegal, according to the same INMO Trolley Watch.
25 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while the remainder are currently located in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.