Status yellow wind warning for Donegal on Thursday

Yellow wind warning for Donegal
A status Yellow wind warning has been for Donegal, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo for tomorrow, Thursday, August 12.
Met Éireann say that it will be unseasonably windy on Thursday in these six counties.
South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h. Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Very rough seas are expected too.
The warning is valid from 6am on Thursday, August 12 until 3pm the same day.
