16/08/2021

Donegal features strongly this weekend on RTE's 'No Place Like Home'

Visits will include Wild Ireland Sanctuary, Malin Head and Bundoran

Breathing new life into Ireland's lost wildlife - Wild Ireland to open its doors this Friday

One of Wild Ireland's brown bears. PHOTO: Adam Porter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Bundoran, Malin Head and the Wild Ireland sanctuary will feature in the first episode of RTÉ One's  ‘No Place Like Home’, airing each Sunday in the coming weeks.
Hosted by  television presenter  Kathryn Thomas, the travel series can be watched every Sunday for four weeks at 6.30pm, starting on Sunday August 22.
‘No Place Like Home’ builds on the success of Fáilte Ireland’s current ‘Keep Discovering’ domestic marketing campaign.
Each 30-minute programme will showcase regions across Ireland, highlighting the incredible range of things to see and do and encouraging people to take short breaks this autumn.
In the first episode on Sunday,   Kathryn starts her journey at the most northerly point on the island of Ireland, Malin Head, before making her way down the coast to explore the beautiful beaches of Donegal, visit the Wild Ireland Sanctuary and take her daughter Ellie on a walk across the Fairy Bridges in Bundoran.
A special live segment will air from Blacksod Lighthouse, Co. Mayo.
Niall Tracey, Director of  Marketing at Fáilte Ireland  said: 
“The ‘No Place Like Home’ series proved extremely popular last year and it is fantastic to be collaborating  with RTÉ once again to encourage people to take breaks at home this autumn.
“The domestic market will be key over the coming months and Fáilte Ireland is continuing to drive domestic demand for the shoulder season.
‘No Place Like Home’ will showcase destinations and tourism businesses across Ireland and remind more Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying at home.”  
Gerry McGuinness, RTÉ Commercial Partnerships Manager commented:
"This year Kathryn Thomas will once again show RTÉ One viewers the endless opportunities to holiday at home and in particular the magical journey from Malin to Mizen Head.
Each episode will also feature special live segments from locations across the country.”
The four part series runs until Sunday, September 12.

