Funding boost for Donegal angling group

A Donegal angling group has received a boost as part of a funding announcement for conservation projects across the country.

The Rosses Anglers Association has received €16,826 in funding for river habitat enhancement measures for salmon spawning and nursery in the Dungloe catchment. The funding aims to increase the survival rates of young salmon.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, is awarding funding to 17 projects in 11 counties under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021’. As well as Donegal, funding is being allocated to projects in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Wexford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications.

“The Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021 is a great example of proactive conservation and protection of habitats," he said.

"The scheme will support angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners in improving habitats, water quality and fish passage at a local grassroots level. The works and studies supported by the scheme will also result in wider benefits for the environment.”

Since 2016, Inland Fisheries Ireland has made more than €4million available through its various funding schemes, including the two 2021 funds.

Suzanne Campion, head of business Development with Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Protecting and conserving fish species, like Atlantic Salmon and Sea Trout, is critical to overall health of our ecosystem. Threats like water pollution, climate change and invasive species are all having a damaging impact. Under the Habitats and Conservation Scheme, made possible through fishing licence income, groups all over the country will be working on projects and measures that benefit the conservation of salmon, sea trout and their freshwater habitats.”

Financial assistance under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (SSTRCPF total of €744,326) is generated by the sale of salmon and sea trout angling licences and commercial fishing licences in Ireland. The Midlands Fisheries Fund (MFF total of €29,778) is financed through contributions from permit income, received through the Midlands Fisheries Group permit area. To be eligible, applicants to the SSTRCPF must have purchased a valid salmon and sea trout angling licence or a commercial fishing licence or for the MFF, hold a current Midlands Fisheries Group permit.