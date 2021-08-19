Positivity rates of 30% continue - Further extension for Buncrana Pop up Covid-19 test centre until Sunday August 29

The free “Pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centre in Buncrana has been extended until August 29, as positivity rates of 30% continue to be recorded there.

The HSE first established the pop up centre in the first week of July owing to concerns over an increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded in Inishowen area.

The HSE are encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the county to avail of this temporary facility in Buncrana. You can also register for a test if you have concerns about Covid19, whether or not you have symptoms.

The pop up test centre will operate behind Cockhill Health Centre (Eircode F93 HKX8) from 11am to 7pm daily and those under 16 years of age must be accompanied.

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/

Mandy Doyle, General Manager, Primary Care Division, CHO1 said:

“The Buncrana Testing Centre continues to have a positivity rate of over 30% and encourages anyone who is concerned that they come forward for testing by either booking an appointment through the Online Referral Portal or attending the Buncrana Testing Centre as a Walk In”.