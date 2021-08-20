Four people killed in three car collision on M6 motorway near Ballinasloe
Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving three vehicles that occurred at approximately 7:40pm on Thursday on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, County Galway.
Four persons were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations to be conducted at a later date.
The M6 in both directions between Junction 14 and 15 is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
