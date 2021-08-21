Rescheduled Bundoran Bay swim this Sunday

Tullan Strand Bundoran where Bundoran's Bay swim will start
The rescheduled Bay Swim in Bundoran from Tullan Strand to the Pier, Bundoran will take place this Sunday, August 22.
It had been originally scheduled for Sunday, August 8, but was cancelled because of the unsuitable weather conditions and safety concerns.
The rescheduled event starts at 5pm at Tullan Strand on Sunday.
This is the old traditional swim and is 2.4 km.
This is a fundraiser swim and not a timed race event and there will be kayak and boat coverage the whole way.
There will also be a line of markers that will guide the swimmers in.
This swim starts at 5pm from Tullan Strand but please note that registration is at Bundoran pier from 3pm.
The swim is a flat €20 to enter with all proceeds will be going towards the Bundoran Community Centre on Main Street.
The Bundoran Community Development CLG was formed in 2009. It opened the Bundoran Community Centre in 2016 as a resource centre offering youth, cultural, educational and community activities and services.
More News
The Carndonagh local electoral area has the highest rate out of the 166 LEAs in the country for the fifth week in a row
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.