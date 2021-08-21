21/08/2021

Rescheduled Bundoran Bay swim this Sunday

Tullan Strand Bundoran where Bundoran's Bay swim will start

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The rescheduled Bay Swim in Bundoran from Tullan Strand to the Pier, Bundoran will take place this Sunday, August 22.
It had been originally scheduled for Sunday, August 8, but was cancelled because of the unsuitable weather conditions and safety concerns.
The rescheduled event starts at 5pm at Tullan Strand on Sunday.

This is the old traditional swim and is 2.4 km.
This is a fundraiser swim and not a timed race event and there will be kayak and boat coverage the whole way.
There will also be a line of markers that will guide the swimmers in.
This swim starts at 5pm from Tullan Strand but please note that registration is at Bundoran pier from 3pm.
The swim is a flat €20 to enter with all proceeds will be going towards the Bundoran Community Centre on Main Street.

The Bundoran Community Development CLG was formed in 2009. It opened the Bundoran Community Centre in 2016 as a resource centre offering youth, cultural, educational and community activities and services.

