WATCH: Donegal ladies footballers join in Noah's Bed Push shortly after Ulster Final

The Donegal ladies were beaten by the narrowest of margins in the Ulster Senior Football Final in Omagh today as they went down by 3-12 to 3-11 against Armagh.

But some of the them were out on the road shortly afterwards as they gave their support to “Noah’s Bed Push”.

The bed push is is in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Donegal who was diagnosed with cancer this year. And the Donegal ladies, as you can see in this video, was more than pleased to lend their support as they teamed up with those invovled in Omagh.

Noah has won the hearts of thousands of people all over the world, many of whom have offered support through social media and local fundraising events.

The 250km fundraising bed push began at Crumlin Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin, on Thursday.

Numerous stars and celebrities have joined in along the way.

And Daniel O’ Donnell is sue to take part in the Donegal leg of the journey into Letterkenny which ends tomorrow evening at Letterkenny Hospital.

Six individuals are pushing the bed including Noah’s father, Lee Gooch, who is a well-known figure on Highland Radio. He is being joined by Shaun Doherty, former flag show host with Highland Radio, and Letterkenny locals Mary Duffy, Leslie O’Donnell, Denis Ferry, Brian McCracken and Robert O'Connor.

Noah’s parents Lee and Claire have been overwhelmed by the response so far and the kindness and support for the family and the nine chosen beneficiaries has been overwhelming.

Look out for Noah’s Bed Push over the coming days and donations can be made through https://www.gofundme.com/f/noahs-bed-push