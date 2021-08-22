'No Place Like Home' airs tonight

Kathryn Thomas touring Donegal
The whole of Donegal will be tuned to their televisions tonight as 'No Place Like Home' returns to our screens.
In the first episode of the series, which will be broadcast tonight (Sunday) at 6.30pm on RTÉ One, Kathryn Thomas will be touring Donegal.
The beautiful Inishowen Peninsula will have the spotlight with Malin Head and Wild Ireland getting paid a visit.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.