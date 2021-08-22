The final push - Noah's Bed Push fundraiser heading towards the €100,000 mark

The amount of money being raised from “Noah’s Bed Push” - a 250km charity fundraiser that is concluding in Letterkenny this evening - is heading towards the €100,000 mark.

The bed push is in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Donegal who has Down's syndrome, and who was diagnosed with cancer this year.

Noah has won the hearts of thousands of people all over the world, many of whom have offered support through social media and local fundraising events.

The bed push began at Crumlin Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin, on Thursday.

Numerous stars and celebrities have joined in along the way.

The bed push concludes at Letterkenny University Hospital.

You can see exactly where the bed push is today on a tracker at https://live.primaltracking.com/noahsbedpush/

Huge crowds have been out along the way, and especially for the final part with really big numbers in Strabane and Lifford.

Six individuals are pushing the bed including Noah’s father, Lee Gooch, who is a well-known figure on Highland Radio. He is being joined by Shaun Doherty, former flag show host with Highland Radio, and Letterkenny locals Mary Duffy, Leslie O’Donnell, Denis Ferry, Brian McCracken and Robert O'Connor.

Noah’s parents Lee and Claire have been overwhelmed by the response and the kindness and support for the family and the nine chosen beneficiaries has been overwhelming.

Donations can be made through https://www.gofundme.com/f/noahs-bed-push

All funds raised will be distributed by the committee,to benefit the services provided by the following nine organisations:

1. Aoibheann’s Pink Tie

2. Crumlin Children’s Health foundation

3. Blood Bike North West

4. BUMBLEance

5. Donegal Down Syndrome

6. Hand in Hand

7. Letterkenny University Hospital Children's Ward

8. Children Disability Network Team, Donegal North

9. Ronald Mc Donald