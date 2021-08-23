HIQA reports into Donegal nursing homes - including some which experienced Covid outbreaks

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published 61 inspection reports on residential centres for older people.

The reports which were published on Monday include inspections of five nursing homes in Donegal, carried out on dates between March and May this year.

In carrying out inspections, HIQA inspectors aimed to:

-speak with residents and the people who visit them to find out their experience of the service

-talk with staff and management to find out how they plan, deliver and monitor the care and support services that are provided to people who live in the centre

-observe practice and daily life to see if it reflects what people tell them; review documents to see if appropriate records are kept and that they reflect practice and what people tell them.

Aras Ghaoth Dobhair, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

An unannounced inspection took place on April 16. There were 34 residents present in the facility which is registered to accommodate 41.

According to the HIQA report: “This was a pleasant and welcoming centre located in a close knit rural community.

“The inspector found that the residents were cared for by a well established staff team who knew them well. Many staff lived locally and were familiar with the residents' past lives and their families and friends.

“Throughout the day the inspector observed staff of all grades conversing with the residents in their native Gaelic.

“Staff and resident interactions were mostly respectful and empathetic. Residents who spoke with the inspector said that they were contented living in the centre and that staff were very approachable and kind.

“The inspector found that overall care was person centred; however some routines and practices needed to be reviewed to ensure that those residents living with dementia received care and support in line with their needs and their preferences for care and daily routines.”

The full report is available at: https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/aras-ghaoth-dobhair

Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny

An unannounced inspection took place on April 8. There were 22 residents present in the facility which can cater for 30.

According to the HIQA findings: “This was a well established centre where residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life by staff who were kind and caring.

“The feedback from the residents and families was overwhelmingly positive. Residents told the inspector that they felt safe in their home and that they were very content.”

Management and staff were praised in the report for the pride they took in the centre, and for their efforts in providing an environment that was relaxed and comfortable.

According to the report: “There was a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the centre and staff and resident interactions were respectful and empathetic. Staff knew the residents well and were familiar with the residents' daily routines and preferences for care and support.”

The full report is available at: https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/archview-lodge-nursing-home

Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Fahan

The unannounced inspection took place on April 20. There were 34 residents present in the 48-bed facility.

HIQA reported overall positive feedback from residents, with compliance described as ‘generally good.’

However, the inspector identified a number of improvements required to deliver the standard of care appropriate to the needs of the residents. These included improvements in governance and management, infection prevention and control practices, residents’ rights, premises and individual assessment and care planning.

According to the report: “Overall, the findings of this inspection were that the residents in this centre were well cared for by a caring, committed team who worked hard to keep the residents safe and have a good quality of life.

“The centre was well managed and compliance was generally good.”

HIQA reported that the centre had experienced a significant outbreak of Covid-19 in January 2021. A total of 35 residents and 15 staff were affected. Sadly, nine residents died during the outbreak.

HIQA reported: “Throughout the outbreak the person in charge had worked closely with local public health professionals and the Health Service Executive (HSE) to implement the centre’s Covid-19 contingency plan and to ensure the outbreak was managed in line with the recommended guidance.

“The outbreak had a significant impact on all the staff who were extremely sad at the loss of the residents, most of whom had lived in the centre for many years.”

See also: Heartbroken staff at Donegal nursing home experienced immense loss after nine Covid deaths

The inspector acknowledged that residents and staff had been through a challenging time. It was also acknowledged that staff and management always had the best interests of residents at the forefront of everything they did during the outbreak and since. However, improvement was now required in the oversight of the centre to ensure that the quality and safety of care delivered to residents was consistent and that regulatory compliance was achieved.

The full report is available at: https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/beach-hill-manor-private-nursing-home

Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Townasligo, Bruckless

An unannounced inspection took place on March 24 and 25, with 38 residents present in the 53-bed facility which overlooks Killybegs harbour.

According to the report: “Inspectors found that resident's received care and services from a well established staff team who knew them well.

“However significant improvements were required to ensure that each resident's rights to privacy and dignity were upheld and that care was person centred.”

The centre had experienced a significant outbreak of Covid-19 in February 2021 with 35 residents and 11 staff confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Sadly six residents had died.

According to HIQA: “It was evident on the inspection that residents and staff in the designated centre had been through a challenging time.

“Residents acknowledged that staff and management had their best interest at the forefront of everything they did during the outbreak and since.”

Inspectors spoke with staff, many of whom had worked throughout the outbreak. Staff described how the team had worked additional shifts to ensure that there were enough staff on duty to care for the residents and to reduce the need to bring in agency staff who did not know the residents.

Among the areas identified for improvement were seating arrangements in the lounge, and staff shortages resulting in there being little by way of activities for residents, despite the best efforts of staff on duty.

The detailed report can be viewed at: https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/harbour-lights-nursing-home

St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Rough Park, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny

An unannounced inspection of the 42-bed facility took place on May 25. There were 36 residents on that date.

The inspector had remained Covid free.

According to the report: “On the day of the inspection the inspector observed a very friendly, relaxed and calm atmosphere in the centre.

“Residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life by staff who were kind and caring.

“The overall feedback from the residents was that they were very well cared for by the staff. Residents told the inspectors that they were happy with their life in the centre.

“The staff were observed to deliver care and support to the residents which was person-centred and respectful.”

The full report can be found at: https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/st-eunans-nursing-home