Extension approved for Donegal school

Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Cloghan has received initial project approval for an extension
An all-Irish secondary school in Donegal has received funding for an extension.
Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Cloghan has received initial project approval for an extension under the additional school accommodation scheme.
The extension will include a music room, a home economics room and an engineering room.
Donegal TD and agriculture minister Charlie McCConalgue welcomed the funding.
“This is good news for the Cloghan community, for the staff, students and parents of the school and will add to the capacity of the school," he said.
"I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news, Cllr Patrick McGowan for his work on the extension and my colleagues Senator Blaney and Deputy McHugh."
