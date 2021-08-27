Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Four people rescued after yacht runs aground in dense fog

Two adults and two children rescued by RNLI after unsuccessful attempt to tow vessel to safety

Malin Head Coast Guard was alerted after 11pm and the Lough Swilly RNLI all-weather lifeboat was sent to the scene

Four people including two children have been rescued by a Donegal lifeboat after a yacht ran aground in dense fog.

The yacht ran aground in dense fog near Fahan on Lough Swilly on Thursday night.

Malin Head Coast Guard was alerted after 11pm and the Lough Swilly RNLI all-weather lifeboat was sent to the scene.

After an unsuccessful attempted to tow the vessel into deep water, two adults and two children were rescued by the volunteer crew and were landed to safety at Buncrana pier. 

Lough Swilly RNLI said the vessel remains where it went aground pending a salvage attempt later.

