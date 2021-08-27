Important local road in Donegal will be blocked for periods over a four day spell starting from Monday, August 30

An important local road in Donegal will be blocked for a time from Monday, August 30 - Thursdays, September 2, in order to allow essential road works.
According to Donegal County Council the local road between Maas and Ardara (the L2563 ) will be blocked for a time from 8:00am to 5.00pm during the four days.
Local access along this road will be maintained. The road will re-open every evening during this period.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during these times.
Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.
