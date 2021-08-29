Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Tribute paid to late Inishowen Cathaoirleach Bernard McGuinness

Catherine McGinty

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Joe McHugh TD has paid tribute to his party colleague, Councillor Bernard McGuinness, who passed away early this morning.

Deputy McHugh said: "I woke up with a heavy heart this morning after learning late last night about the sad passing of my friend and colleague Councillor Bernard McGuinness.

"Bernard was my political mentor for more than two decades and at all times I knew my place - Bernard was the boss.

"At the time I entered politics, Bernard had already clocked up 20 years of experience having entered politics in 1979. He wore his blue shirt and County tie with pride and always fought his corner for his county and beloved Inishowen - with a particular fondness for the Northern part of the peninsula.

"In his last two terms, he was a father figure to many new generation councillors, a role he adopted with great enthusiasm. In Bernard's 42 years in politics, he continued to keep his politics on the basics with his no-nonsense common sense approach to all challenges.

"Bernard was an honourable, decent man and a Fine Gael man to the back bone. His point was never made in half measure and persistence dominated every engagement, and he also managed to calm situations with his humour and wit.

"Bernard's appetite for politics never waned in the past two years. He embraced Zoom during covid and while he was out in his garden gathering his potatoes last week, no doubt he was thinking on the many political issues of the day.

"While I've focused on the politics, it's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his political career. Bernard's name has been on General Election tickets, he has been Chairperson of Donegal County Council, Chairperson of North West Cross Border Group and Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District. He has had a distinguished career in politics and was an outstanding representative of the people.

"I know so many people will be sad for Bernard this sunday morning: Bernard's colleagues in the shop, his colleagues in the bar, his Fine Gael colleagues and loyal team of supporters and, of course, his family.

"Bernard talked about Jan and his children all the time and he was also a doting grand-dad. To Jan, Maria, Johnny, Jean, Ross and Gregory and the grand-children, my deepest sympathy at this very difficult time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Codladh samh Bernard. Rest easy. We will miss you," concluded Deputy McHugh

 

 

