More than €280,000 in funding for Donegal schools and community projects

Six Donegal projects are to share in more than €280,000 in funding for schools, sports clubs, playgrounds and community organisations.

A total of 104 projects are to benefit from more than €4.2 million of funding under the Clár programme.

St Francis' National School in Barnesmore is to receive €43,470 for the implementation of safety measures outside the school.

Culdaff Development Association is to receive €50,000 to enhance the shorefront area in the village and provide facilities including outdoor exercise equipment and wheelchair

accessible picnic benches.

Murroe National School has been granted €45,000 for the provision of additional car parking facilities and a set down and pick up area.

Comhairle Paroiste Glencolmcille is to receive €50,000 for enhanced outdoor recreational amenities and safe access to the village viewing point over Glencolmcille Beach.

St Davadog’s National School in Fanad has been granted €45,000 for the construction of a car park, drop off area, footpath along road frontage and provision of public lighting.

Fintown Railway - Cumann Traenach na Gaeltachta Láir - is to get €50,000 for the upgrading of a play area situated at the railway.

The funding comes under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Clár programme, which is a key part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalise rural towns and villages.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said the Clár programme for 2021 “puts our young people at the fore”.

“From investing in our schools, playgrounds, outdoor amenities and other projects – we are demonstrating the value and appreciation we have for the leaders of the future,” she said.

“If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s that our young people are our shining lights. Investing in them is an investment in our future – that’s what today’s announcement is all about.



“This particular announcement under my Department’s CLÁR Programme is the perfect example of why Our Rural Future will be a game-changer for rural Ireland.”