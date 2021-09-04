Search

04/09/2021

Articles and photographs sought for special 40th edition of popular Christmas Annual

Letterkenny Community Centre annual always has a fascinating mixture of items

The front cover of the 35th edition, the 2016 Letterkenny Christmas Annual

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Articles and photographs are now being sought for the popular Letterkenny Christmas Annual.

"With gratitude for your support in the past we appeal to your generosity again for the 40th edition, which we have begun. Your contribution will encourage us to force ahead with this special edition," commented editor Jim Lynch,

The annual, launched in 1982, has a strong commitment to retain that important link with the Letterkenny of the past, and the present community, both at home and away from home, despite the expansion of the town and its diversity, the editorial direction has been consistent and successfully maintained the role, endorsing a sense of belonging to all its citizens whether at home or the diaspora.

He said: "You have played a major part in this also with your loyalty, contributions of photos or print, adverts, purchase. The next edition will add to 39 volumes of social history, a local record, library of local history, social history, sport, hundreds of pictures of faces, changing places, down the years. This is now a respected source of research."

And he added: "We welcome your feedback, we are open to your suggestions, ideas for improvements. We would be delighted to have more contributions from our friends across seas,-away from home. Everybody has a story to tell. There is a book inside every individual! We are open to accept all contributions - handwritten, on tape, email, typed. The topic is difficult to suggest as so many aspects have been covered down the years.

Any materials can be forwarded to:
Post to Letterkenny Community Centre
Email to lccxmasannual@hotmail.com
Email to the editor: cllrlynch@gmail.com or Dromore, Letterkenny
Hand into reception at the Letterkenny Community Centre
Jim Lynch (Editor) can be contacted on 0863413446

