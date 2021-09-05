Search

05/09/2021

Major breakthrough: Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau seizes websites used in ransomware attacks

Major breakthrough: Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau seizes websites used in ransomware attacks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A significant disruption operation which targeted the IT infrastructure of a cyber crime group has been conducted by the Garda's National Cyber Crime Bureau. 

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau have seized several domains used in ransomware attacks. 

The seizure of these domains from the grasp of the Cyber Crime group has directly prevented a large number of further ransomware attacks across the world. 

The GNCCB have subsequently deployed a ‘splash screen’ onto the seized domains in order to notify any potential victims of the likelihood that their system has become compromised by ransomware. 

This will enable them to take appropriate security measures. 

A process has also commenced between the Garda Síochána and their law enforcement partners at Europol and Interpol, to provide the details of the visiting URL’s to the member countries to ensure that the infected systems are appropriately decontaminated.

This is a crime prevention operation and to date a total of 753 attempts were made by ICT systems across the world to connect to the seized domains.

In each instance, the seizure of these domains by the GNCCB investigation team is likely to have prevented a ransomware attack on the connecting ICT system, by rendering the initially deployed malware on the victims system, as ineffective.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media