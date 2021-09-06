Search

06/09/2021

Man who died after cliff fall in Donegal was corporal with the second battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment of the British Army

Man who died after cliff fall in Donegal was corporal with the second battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment of the British Army

Tullan Strand near Bundoran

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Co Armagh man died after he fell from a cliff in Bundoran at the weekend.

It is understood that Stuart Hamilton, a corporal with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment, lost his footing and fell near Tullan Strand in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI lifeboat was requested to assist with a medical evacuation after a request was received around 1.00 am from the National Ambulance Service via Malin Head Coast Guard for assistance from shore crew to extract a casualty who had fallen. 

While the lifeboat was not launched on this occasion, a number of volunteer crew attended to assist and the casualty was transferred to Sligo University Hospital. 

Mr Hamilton was a keen hiker and mountain climber. 

He came from the Tandragee area and worked at Dunbia Foods.

A Garda spokesman said: “A man in his 30s is believed to have fallen from a cliff. He was taken for medical attention to Sligo University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Royal Irish Regiment said it was with “deep sadness” that it was announcing the death of Corporal Hamilton - describing him as “a truly outstanding soldier and commander”.

The Regiment said it would continue to provide his family with support at this “incredibly difficult time.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Pat Hume to be laid to rest today

Pat Hume with her husband, John, pictured at the unveiling of a bronze bust of the former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner at St Columb's College which he attended and where also taught.

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media