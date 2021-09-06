Man who died after cliff fall in Donegal was corporal with the second battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment of the British Army

A Co Armagh man died after he fell from a cliff in Bundoran at the weekend.

It is understood that Stuart Hamilton, a corporal with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment, lost his footing and fell near Tullan Strand in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI lifeboat was requested to assist with a medical evacuation after a request was received around 1.00 am from the National Ambulance Service via Malin Head Coast Guard for assistance from shore crew to extract a casualty who had fallen.

While the lifeboat was not launched on this occasion, a number of volunteer crew attended to assist and the casualty was transferred to Sligo University Hospital.

Mr Hamilton was a keen hiker and mountain climber.

He came from the Tandragee area and worked at Dunbia Foods.

A Garda spokesman said: “A man in his 30s is believed to have fallen from a cliff. He was taken for medical attention to Sligo University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Royal Irish Regiment said it was with “deep sadness” that it was announcing the death of Corporal Hamilton - describing him as “a truly outstanding soldier and commander”.

The Regiment said it would continue to provide his family with support at this “incredibly difficult time.”