Discovery of kayak off Donegal coast leads to major search operation

Lough Swilly RNLI
A major search operation by both Lough Swilly lifeboats and the Rescue 118 helicopter took place after a kayak was discovered adrift on Lough Swilly.
The RNLI took to Facebook to put out a call to help establish who owned the kayak.
Fortunately, the owner was not in danger.
A spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI said: "A member of the public contacted Lough Swilly RNLI to claim the kayak and the search operation was stood down.
"We would like to thank the crew of the Lough Swilly Ferry, Rescue 118 and the general public for sharing an earlier post which helped locate the owner.
"If you're in difficulty or see someone in or on the water in trouble please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."
Following a similar incident in Killybegs in recent years, the local Coast Guard crew appealed to kayak owners are advised to put a contact number on their boat. This allows rescue services to quickly establish whether someone is in danger or not.
