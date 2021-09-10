Specsavers to the rescue after Donegal charity shop accidently sells staff member’s glasses

A generous Donegal optician has saved the day after a charity shop accidently sold a pair of glasses belonging to a staff member.

Animals in Need charity shop in Donegal Town recently posted the following message: “Did anyone buy a pair of glasses in the Animals in Need charity shop on Tuesday?

“They were sold in error and were the prescription reading glasses of one of our staff members.

“If you could hand them back in, you will be reimbursed.”

Eddie Dolan of Specsavers in Donegal Town was quick to respond to the post with an offer of help.

He said: “Call into us in Specsavers and we will make you a pair on the house.

“We can't leave our neighbours in a blur.”

The staff member said she would be delighted to take up the offer of help, especially since she had originally got the missing glasses from Specsavers.