11/09/2021

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre to release new book

Lough Swilly Railway

New book to examine the history of the Lough Swilly Railway

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre have announced the publification of a new railway book to be released next month, titled "The Lough Swilly Remembered", By Jim McBride.

Jim has been involved with railway heritage and preservation for decades and is the Irish Editor for the Disused Stations website.

The book looks at the last twenty years of the Lough Swilly Railway from the early 1930s, up to the closure of the railway itself in 1953. We travel on the Swilly from Derry to Burtonport and we will also visit Letterkenny and Buncrana. This story is told through many historic photos from the past.

Over 50 unpublished photos have been selected of this forgotten Irish railway, which had some unique and distinctive features. This book is published locally, with all profits going towards our continued work of railway preservation in County Donegal.

