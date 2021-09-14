Recess held in memory of the late Bernard Mc Guinness at Glenties Municipal District meeting

A five-minute recess was held in memory of the late Bernard Mc Guinness at Glenties Municipal District meeting today, Tuesday.
Cathaoirleach for the Glenties Municipal District, Marie Therese Gallagher said: "On behalf of the Glenties Municipal District as a mark of respect to Bernard's family and his colleagues that we take a five minute recess."
Councillor McGuinness, the former Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District passed away in Galway at the age of 77 at the end of August.
