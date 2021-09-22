Two Donegal GAA clubs have handed out €18,000 in lotto prizes over recent days

A big congratulations to Eamon Barrett, from Leitrim House, Bundoran who scooped last week's Realt na Mara GAA, Bundoran, Bunotto Jackpot of €8,200 - the second big payout by a Donegal GAA club's over the past week.
Eamon is pictured here with his daughter Niamh and finance committee members Shane Smyth, Jim Herrity, William Doherty (club treasurer) Michael McMahon and Brian McEniff.
Over the past week, the big GAA lotto jackpot of €10,000 was also won in the St Michael's GAA club, Dunfanaghy when
on Sunday evening, the jackpot finally went Annette McCafferty, Grogagh, Creeslough who scooped the €10,000 jackpot.
GAA lotto jackpots are a vital source of funding for many clubs throughout the county.
Participants in the Mad Dogs Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle in aid of the Children's Health Foundation pictured at the finish line in Malin Head on Saturday afternoon
