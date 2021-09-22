Search

22/09/2021

Two Donegal GAA clubs have handed out €18,000 in lotto prizes over recent days

Bundoran GAA lotto - Bunotto - finally goes at €8,200

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

A big congratulations to Eamon Barrett, from Leitrim House, Bundoran who scooped last week's Realt na Mara GAA, Bundoran, Bunotto Jackpot of €8,200 - the second big payout by a Donegal GAA club's over the past week.

Eamon is pictured here with his daughter Niamh and finance committee members Shane Smyth, Jim Herrity, William Doherty (club treasurer) Michael McMahon and Brian McEniff.

Donegal GAA club's €10,000 lotto jackpot has been won

Windfall for lucky player

Over the past week, the big GAA lotto jackpot of €10,000 was also won in the St Michael's GAA club, Dunfanaghy when 

on Sunday evening, the jackpot finally went Annette McCafferty, Grogagh, Creeslough who scooped the €10,000 jackpot.

GAA lotto jackpots are a vital source of funding for many clubs throughout the county.

