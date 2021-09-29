Sea survival infrastructure project at Greencastle 'good to go' - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

The new sea survival infrastructure project at the Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) National Fisheries School, Greencastle is currently in the procurement stage for design services for the building of the facility.

Donegal TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has welcomed the confirmation, which he received in answer to a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Agriculture, food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn, who is the Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine, had asked: "[What was] the the status of the new sea survival centre at the National Fisheries School, Greencastle, County Donegal; and when this will be delivered?

The Minister's reply stated that he had approved proceeding with BIM’s proposal for commencement of the new sea survival centre project and funding had been provided in 2021.

In relation to the delivery of the project, BIM advised: "The new sea survival infrastructure at the BIM National Fisheries School, Greencastle, County Donegal project is currently in the procurement stage for design services for the building of the facility.

"As part of this design brief, research has been undertaken looking at other, similar international sea survival facilities pools.

"BIM is consulting with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to ensure that the facility will be built in line with energy efficient design principles, to ensure a modern, sustainable and environmentally friendly facility and SEAI will continue to work with BIM throughout the process.

"Procurement is underway for the navigation simulator and marine radio training suite which are due to be installed in December 2021. It is planned that the pool installation will commence in February 2022 and that the facility will be in service by June 2022."