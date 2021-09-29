Search

29/09/2021

Nearly 50 admitted patients waiting on beds this morning at Letterkenny Hospital

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Forty-nine admitted patients were waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.
The figure represented the third highest number of those on the bed admissions waiting list in the state, behind Cork University Hospital (52) and University Hospital Limerick (64).
The figures also mirror high figures of patients being treated at the same three hospital, having contracted Covid-19.
Of the 49 admitted patients waiting for beds at LUH this morning, according to the the INMO Trolley Watch, 13 patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 36 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
There were a total of 24 patients waiting on beds at Sligo University Hospital.
Nationally, 406 admitted patients were waiting for beds yesterday morning, 330 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 76 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

