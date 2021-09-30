Mountcharles wastewater treatment plant upgrade welcomed

Wipes and sanitary products being removed by large screens at Irish Water Wastewater treatment plant
News that the Mountcharles wastewater treatment plant has been selected for upgrade, has been welcomed
Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind.) said he has been pushing for the work for a number of years.
The project will stop discharge in Mountcharles and transfer flows to the Donegal town network, Irish Water announced today (Thursday).
The Mountcharles plant was one of 21 additional wastewater treatment plants selected for upgrade as part of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.
Deputy Pringle said: “It’s a project I’ve been pushing, alongside former independent Donegal county councillor, John Campbell, for the last six or seven years. We’re glad to see that it is finally getting funded.
“While it won’t solve all the problems at Mountcharles Pier it will go some way to addressing the pollution issues,” he said.
