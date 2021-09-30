Search

30/09/2021

Mountcharles wastewater treatment plant upgrade welcomed

92 tonnes of wipes and foul material the size of seven double deckers removed from Letterkenny wastewater treatment plant every year

Wipes and sanitary products being removed by large screens at Irish Water Wastewater treatment plant

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

News that the Mountcharles wastewater treatment plant has been selected for upgrade, has been welcomed

Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind.) said he has been pushing for the work for a number of years.

The project will stop discharge in Mountcharles and transfer flows to the Donegal town network, Irish Water announced today (Thursday).

The Mountcharles plant was one of 21 additional wastewater treatment plants selected for upgrade as part of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.

Deputy Pringle said: “It’s a project I’ve been pushing, alongside former independent Donegal county councillor, John Campbell, for the last six or seven years. We’re glad to see that it is finally getting funded.

“While it won’t solve all the problems at Mountcharles Pier it will go some way to addressing the pollution issues,” he said.

