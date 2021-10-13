Search

13/10/2021

Call on Donegal people for final nominations in Volunteers in Sports Awards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Paralympic silver medallist, Nicole Turner, and volunteer coach Eimear Mathews (pictured), were on hand today for the final call for nominations for this year’s Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards, proudly supported by EBS.

Nominations for the awards - which were launched in September - will close on 17th October, with clubs, individuals and sporting bodies urged to nominate their local everyday hero to be recognised by the Federation of Irish Sport and EBS at the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards.

This year’s awards will once again champion and celebrate the 450,000 volunteers across Ireland who ensure that sport and physical activity take place around the country every day. Each year, this army of volunteers dedicates over 37.2 million hours of their time across the country’s 13,000 sports clubs and associations.

To nominate an exceptional volunteer, and to be in with the chance of winning €1,000 for your local sports club, simply visit www.volunteersinsport.ie. Nominations can be made by a club, individual or sporting body before October 17th, 2021. The awards ceremony will take place virtually in December 2021.  

Speaking following today’s final call for nominations, Paul Butler, EBS Managing Director said: “With the closing date for nominations approaching, all of us at EBS are really excited for this year’s Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards. This is our third consecutive year partnering with the Federation for these fantastic awards, and we are looking forward to formally celebrating  the volunteers at the virtual awards ceremony in December. As we enter the final stages of the nomination process, we hope that people will log on and nominate the everyday heroes in their local community, who dedicate their free time each week to make sport happen in this country and give them the recognition they deserve for the brilliant work they do for sport across Ireland.”

 Also speaking earlier today, the CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “As we enter the final days for nominations for the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards, we are encouraging everyone to log on http://www.volunteersinsport. ie/ and nominate their local volunteer. During the last 18 months, despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, we have seen just how important volunteers are to sport in Ireland. The army of volunteers in Ireland have dedicated their free time every day to ensure that sport could return in a safe manner, without any expectation of thanks or recognition. These awards are an important way of acknowledging that this work doesn’t go unnoticed and, with the support of EBS, we will continue to champion and reward the volunteers.”

Volunteers in all 32 counties of Ireland will be recognised at the awards ceremony.  Last year, basketball stalwart, Anne McHale, of Ballina Braves Boys BC in Mayo, received the Outstanding Achievement Award for the many years of tireless service she has given to the sport and the club in her county. Olympian Pat Hooper was posthumously honoured with a Special Recognition Award for his dedication to athletics.  Daingean GAA in Offaly also received a Special Recognition Award for their commitment to the local community during Covid-19.

For full information on how to nominate your volunteer in sport for the 2020 Volunteers in Sport Awards visit http://www.volunteersinsport. ie/

 

