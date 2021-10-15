There are no emergency respite beds available in Inishowen according to Donegal Disability Services.

Donegal County Council also confirmed it did not have any properties, at present, in the peninsula, which would meet the needs of the people currently in emergency respite in Riverwalk House in Carndonagh.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said he had raised the issue of emergency respite accommodation at September's meeting of the Regional Health Forum.

He added: “The HSE confirmed that regarding emergency respite, there is no solace to be got in the whole peninsula of Inishowen. A greenfield site was mentioned but that is of little consolation to the here and now.

“The HSE is still alleging Ballymacool House is an alternative, however, Inishowen families have told me that it is tough enough dealing with the anxiety and emotion of having to go to unfamiliar areas and Ballymacool is not an alternative for Inishowen.

“The HSE's Donegal Area Manager admitted the situation was not good enough and I have asked him to prioritise the provision of emergency respite accommodation in Inishowen.

“I am really critical of this reply because, almost a year to the day ago (October 14, 2020) the answer was similar. On that occasion, I was aware Riverwalk Respite House was unable to provide respite services for the general need because there were two adults there in an emergency arrangement. I was told this matter would be kept under 'constant review' and that

alternative accommodation was being sought for the individuals,” said Cllr Doherty.

At September's Regional Health Forum meeting, Cllr Doherty asked: “In terms of Intellectual Disabilities, how many Respite Beds are currently available for service users in Riverwalk House Carndonagh? How many emergency Respite Beds are available in Inishowen and where is the location? What additional respite provision family needs have emerged during and

resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic in Inishowen and will the HSE ensure the provision of additional respite beds and necessary supports to address pressing needs?

He received the following reply from the HSE: “There are three respite beds available in Riverwalk House, Carndonagh. These beds are currently being occupied by service users who, in response to their emergency accommodation needs, have been availing of the beds on a full-time basis pending alternative accommodation and support packages being sourced for them.

“Where emergency residential placements are required business cases are escalated to national HSE for emergency residential funding. Donegal Disability Services currently have no emergency respite beds available in Inishowen. Ballymacool Respite House in Letterkenny is the alternative location for priority respite requests. Emergency home support packages and

additional home support packages have been available to families who have required additional support and these are reviewed and modified as required.

“Donegal Disability Services, working with HSE Property Management and Estates, are currently attempting to source residential homes for the service users in emergency respite care in Riverwalk House.

“The housing market in Inishowen has proved extremely challenging in sourcing any appropriate houses for either lease or purchase despite exhaustive searches. HSE Property Management continue to pursue all options with estate agents and private vendors. The HSE is now considering the possibility of green field developments in order to meet the accommodation

requirements for Disability Services in Inishowen and other areas of the CHO.

“Disability Services also continue to engage with Donegal County Council as the housing authority in regards to the provision of housing to people with disabilities. Donegal County Council has indicated it does not have any properties at present in the Inishowen area which would meet the needs of the persons in emergency respite in Riverwalk House.”

Cllr Doherty said he questioned the HSE reply and used the analogy of going to a hotel and being told I have three beds but there are three people in them.

“Essentially,” he said, “the beds are not in fact available.”



