Kilcar Parish Council election results announced

Councillor Niamh Kennedy, Seamus McGinley (Chair of Carrick Developement Committee), Seán Ó Beirne (Member of Election Committee) & Patricia Murrin (Killybegs Community Council) PHOTO: Maurice Hegarty
The new Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha members who will serve from 2021 to 2024 were elected on Friday with the count taking place on Saturday.
The following candidates were elected as members of the new Kilcar Parish Council:
Tomasz Adamski, An Babhdhún / Bavin
Caroline Brady, Tamhnaigh / Towney
David Byrne, Tamhnaigh / Towney
Neily Byrne, Na Curraí / Curris
Annmarie Campbell, Mín Buí / Meenboy
Deirdre Carr, An Babhdhún / Bavin
Lulu Chesnutt, An Leargan Mhór / Largymore
Bobby Cunningham, An Babhdhún / Bavin
Frankie Doogan, An Babhdhún / Bavin
Glenda Dolan, Caonachán / Keenaghan
Paddy Fallon, Cill / Kille
Gillespie, Antoinette, Cill / Kille
Martin Hegarty, Cró na Rudda / Cronroad
Linda Lyons, Cill Beag / Kilbeg
Michael Lyons, Caiseal / Cashel
Mai McCann, Tamhnaigh / Towney
Shaun McCloskey, Doire Leathan / Derrylaghan
Noel McGinley, Na Caislíní / Cashlings
Peter Molloy, Leitir / Leiter
Aimée Ní Bheirn, Baile an Teampaill / Churchtown
Aodh O’Donnell, Doire Leathan / Derrylaghan
The photo was taken at the count on Saturday.
Councillor Niamh Kennedy, Seamus McGinley (Chair of Carrick Developement Committee), Seán Ó Beirne (Member of Election Committee) & Patricia Murrin (Killybegs Community Council)
Independent councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said the President took the correct decision by refusing to attend the ceremony
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.