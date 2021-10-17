Search

17/10/2021

Kilcar Parish Council election results announced

Kilcar Parish Council election results announced

Councillor Niamh Kennedy, Seamus McGinley (Chair of Carrick Developement Committee), Seán Ó Beirne (Member of Election Committee) & Patricia Murrin (Killybegs Community Council) PHOTO: Maurice Hegarty

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The new Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha members who will serve from 2021 to 2024 were elected on Friday with the count taking place on Saturday. 

The following candidates were elected as members of the new Kilcar Parish Council:

Tomasz Adamski, An Babhdhún / Bavin

Caroline Brady, Tamhnaigh / Towney

David Byrne, Tamhnaigh / Towney

Neily Byrne, Na Curraí / Curris

Annmarie Campbell, Mín Buí / Meenboy

Deirdre Carr, An Babhdhún / Bavin

Lulu Chesnutt, An Leargan Mhór / Largymore

Bobby Cunningham, An Babhdhún / Bavin

Frankie Doogan, An Babhdhún / Bavin

Glenda Dolan, Caonachán / Keenaghan

Paddy Fallon, Cill / Kille

Gillespie, Antoinette, Cill / Kille

Martin Hegarty, Cró na Rudda / Cronroad

Linda Lyons, Cill Beag / Kilbeg

Michael Lyons, Caiseal / Cashel

Mai McCann, Tamhnaigh / Towney

Shaun McCloskey, Doire Leathan / Derrylaghan

Noel McGinley, Na Caislíní / Cashlings

Peter Molloy, Leitir / Leiter

Aimée Ní Bheirn, Baile an Teampaill / Churchtown

Aodh O’Donnell, Doire Leathan / Derrylaghan

The photo was taken at the count on Saturday.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media