Search

02/11/2021

Gardaí praise Donegal youth award winners who clinched national awards

Gardaí praise Donegal youth award winners who clinched national awards

Ben King from Creeslough who won national recognition

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Three groups of winners from the Donegal Garda Youth Awards have won recognition at National level this year. The students 
will travel to Portlaoise on November 13 to be presented with their national awards.

The transition year, mini-company class from Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arranmore Island won the Community Safety Award Winner. Katie Ward, Mia Baikie and Maggie Gallagher are members of this group.
The Group Award Winner, is the Young Social Innovators Group, from the Rosses Community School, Dungloe. Orlaith Mc Daid, Natasha O'Donnell, Katie Carron, Neil Gallagher, Sophie O'Donnell, Layla Mc Bride, Jamie Bonner, John Shovlin and Saoirse Diver are members of this group.
The Individual Award Winner is Ben King, Creeslough.

Sergeant Eunan Walshe said gardaí are extremely proud of these young people and of what they have achieved.

"We are delighted to have three winners from the Donegal Divison this year at National level. We would like to say a massive well done to all of the young people who were nominated for an award in the first instance. They all deserve an award really and truly and they all deserve recognition," he said.

Gardaí thanked the Joint Policing Committee, Judge Paul Kelly and all those who have helped in any way to make the Donegal Garda Youth Awards successful to date. 

Gardaí wish the National winners all the best in Portlaoise later this month.

Gardaí thank the public for their assistance in St Johnston investigation

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media