12/11/2021

Donegal Garda another recipient of National Bravery Award today

Louth based Garda and colleague risked their lives on the River Dee

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

A Donegal garda based in County Louth, Garda Róisin O'Donnell was one of two gardai who received a bronze medal and certificate of bravery at the National Bravery Awards, following an incident on the River Dee in County Louth, where she is serving.

At approximately 1.30am on 30 March 2020, members of An Garda Síochána responded to reports of a man in difficulty in the River Dee at Cappocksgreen, Ardee, Co Louth. 

Garda Róisín O’Donnell accompanied by Garda Keenan McGavisk (Dublin) and Garda Conor Tuite arrived to the scene and climbed down an embankment and searched along the river in torchlight. They observed the man in the water who was being swept downstream in the strong current. There were signs that the man was in significant distress.

Garda Tuite immediately ran in search of a lifebuoy while requesting on his radio for the assistance of the Fire Brigade and Ambulance Services. 

Garda O’Donnell and Garda McGavisk navigated difficult terrain, and both entered the water without hesitation or concern for their own safety. Both waded into fast flowing water in the river in order to reach the man and encountered extremely difficult conditions underfoot, coupled with the strong fast flow of the river.

Garda O’Donnell momentarily lost her footing and lost her flashlight to the water in the process, thereby making the endeavour that much more difficult. Both gardaí had to link arms to counter the fast flow of the river and reach the man. They managed to drag him to the riverbed on the far side of the river. They were assisted at that point by additional Garda personnel who attended the scene and later by the Fire Brigade and Ambulance Services.

For their actions Garda Keenan McGavisk and Garda Róisín O’Donnell were each awarded a Bronze Medal and a Certificate of Bravery.

The Bravery awards were set up in 1947 to recognise those who risked their lives to save others and are administered by Comhairle na Míre Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council – which is chaired by the Ceann Comhairle. 

The Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD said: “The deeds we honour here are exceptional acts of bravery. They mark the moments where people saved the lives of others through their actions, risking their own lives doing so. What these awards celebrate is the noblest impulse within a human being, to risk their life in order to save another. We honour people who leaped into stormy seas, who braved swollen rivers, climbed down cliffs, assisted at road traffic collisions and performed other remarkable deeds. Through their actions there are people alive today, who would undoubtedly have died. 

