Search

10 Jan 2022

Mystery continues: 'Donated' wedding rings are both for a woman - SVP still looking for owner or owners!

Donegal wedding rings remain a puzzler

Heart warming wedding rings appeal - may have been donated to charity shop by mistake

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

The management committee of the Vincent's charity Shop in Bundoran, have been greatly appreciative of the publicity that their story on the 'donated' wedding rings on donegallive.ie and our sister publications, the Donegal Post and the Donegal Democrat, generated last week.

And while the owner or owners of the rings have not yet been identified, it has now emerged that the rings are both women’s rings and are of a very small size. The rings also bear a specific inscription.

The story originally emanated from a belief by the volunteers that run the shop, that the pair of wedding rings, may have been donated by mistake.

Alice Gavigan, President on behalf of Vincent's Management Committee confirmed that no owner had been located to date.  

“To update you, we, unfortunately have not located the owner as yet!. 

“We have had a number of messages but nothing has panned out. I never thought about it before but it turns out many people have sadly lost or misplaced their special rings. 

Heart warming wedding rings appeal - may have been donated to charity shop by mistake

“On that note these rings are both women's and a very small size, would only fit on an average woman's hand on the little finger,” she said. 

In the meantime, while the shop itself remains closed this week, SVP Vincent's Bundoran will accept donations from Wednesday January 12, 2022 between 1pm-4pm, at the back of their premises.

On their Facebook page, they added: “Please do not leave donations at the doors outside of these hours as they may become damaged in adverse weather conditions and have to be  disposed off. More hours to follow in the next couple days.”

No surprise on Letterkenny hospital bed numbers but more located on general wards than ED

Donegal figures show ten patients waiting on beds in Emergency Department

They added that people should not call the shop number as there will not be anyone there to answer your call.

They hope to see people in store next week and updated donations hours for the rest of this week will also appear on their facebook page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media