Mystery continues: 'Donated' wedding rings are both for a woman - SVP still looking for owner or owners!

The management committee of the Vincent's charity Shop in Bundoran, have been greatly appreciative of the publicity that their story on the 'donated' wedding rings on donegallive.ie and our sister publications, the Donegal Post and the Donegal Democrat, generated last week.

And while the owner or owners of the rings have not yet been identified, it has now emerged that the rings are both women’s rings and are of a very small size. The rings also bear a specific inscription.

The story originally emanated from a belief by the volunteers that run the shop, that the pair of wedding rings, may have been donated by mistake.

Alice Gavigan, President on behalf of Vincent's Management Committee confirmed that no owner had been located to date.

“To update you, we, unfortunately have not located the owner as yet!.

“We have had a number of messages but nothing has panned out. I never thought about it before but it turns out many people have sadly lost or misplaced their special rings.

“On that note these rings are both women's and a very small size, would only fit on an average woman's hand on the little finger,” she said.

In the meantime, while the shop itself remains closed this week, SVP Vincent's Bundoran will accept donations from Wednesday January 12, 2022 between 1pm-4pm, at the back of their premises.

On their Facebook page, they added: “Please do not leave donations at the doors outside of these hours as they may become damaged in adverse weather conditions and have to be disposed off. More hours to follow in the next couple days.”

They added that people should not call the shop number as there will not be anyone there to answer your call.

They hope to see people in store next week and updated donations hours for the rest of this week will also appear on their facebook page.