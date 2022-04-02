A day to remember as 600 people take part in "Climb Errigal Together"

Saturday's "Climb Errrigal Together" charity event has been hailed as a huge success - with around 600 taking part in the local fundraiser.

And some of those who took part were congratulated by by Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, who is in Donegal this weekend.

While he did not make the climb, the last of the climbers were congratulated for their efforts at Pobal Dhún Lúiche, which acted as basecamp by the Taoiseach, just before 5 pm.

Pointing out that he was delighted to be able to stop off at such a scenic location, Mr Martin said he was disappointed that he didn't get the opportunity to climb Errigal.

"What this event illustrates to me is that we have a strong sense of community in our country still and we are still rooted in the community. That is reflected right across the country today - there are different families and communities planning events to help Irish Motor Neuroen Disease and Pieta."

The Taoiseach thanked Stephen 'Ann' O'Donnell from Crolly and his family for their input in the charity climb. Stephen was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year and is one of 22 people in Donegal currently living with the condition.

"You were on the minds of many, many people today as they climbed. I'm delighted to have got the opportunity to meet you and I'd like to thank you for all you've done for the community," he said.

The charity challenge was one of over 200 climbs organised nationwide in solidarity with Charlie Bird. The former RTE reporter revealed he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in October and subsequently announced he would climb Croagh Patrick, with the proceeds going to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"Climb Errigal Together" was launched by Donegal County Councillor, Ciaran Brogan, in February, and the efforts of many over the last six weeks culminated in a superbly organised event in the heart of the Donegal gaeltacht.

Giving his reaction to the challenge, Cllr Brogan said he was overwhelmed by the generosity of people."From an organisational point of view, we couldn't be happier," he commented.

Above: The O'Donnell family from Crolly, pictured with friends, supporters, and event organisers before they started their climb of Errigal Togetheron Saturday afternoon in Pobal Dhún Lúiche.

"From the night of the launch, there was a huge buy-in from the local community in Dunlewey and from the people of Donegal and the North West. The fact that so many people offered their help and support made pulling an event of this size together so much easier. Pobal Dhún Lúiche was the perfect location for basecamp and the shuttle bus service ran like clockwork. Our main priority was to make sure that everyone who came along and registered to do climb got up and down the mountain safely, and thankfully we managed that," he added.

"I'd like to thank everyone who played a part in making "Climb Errigal Together" such a success. It was a great example of people and communities coming together for two worthy causes. We all know the great work Pieta does, while I think many of us have learned more about Motor Neurone Disease over the last number of months than we've ever learned."

Noting that "Climb Errigal Together" was a team effort, Cllr Brogan paid particular tribute to the event coordinator, Eamon McGee.

"There's one person without whom this event would not have been possible and that's Eamon McGee. I'd also like to thank the community of Dunlewey. They were unbelievable today," he added.

"We are extremely grateful to the local bus operators, Feda O'Donnell, John O'Donnell from Ranafast, Boyle's Buses Creeslough, McGuinness Coach Hire in Glenties, and McGettigan Buses in Letterkenny who all provided their services free of charge."

Among the hundreds who scaled Donegal's highest point were the Dr. Maguire Cup, who was accompanied by St Eunan's President, Ollie Harvey, along with fellow clubmen Aidan McGlynn, Conal Dunne, and Brendan Devenney; former MEP, Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher, (pictured) Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, and 2012 All-Ireland winners, Neil McGee and Colm McFadden.

As of Sunday morning, the "Climb With Charlie" campaign had raised €1.72 million.

Donations to the "Climb Errigal Together" challenge can be made by clicking the link below:

https://climberrigaltogether. com/