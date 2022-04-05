Have your say on the future of Dungloe's town centre

A public consultation to hear the views of the community on the Draft An Clochán Liath (Dungloe) Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan has been opened.

The plan will be on public display until Tuesday, May 2 and the public are invited to have their say on this exciting and visionary project to reimagine the future of Dungloe's town centre.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Maire Therese Gallagher said she is delighted to see this valuable regeneration focus on her home town.

She is also happy that this move brings the draft strategy back to the local community in her native town to get more feedback on the master plan, actions and concepts that have been included.

"I would strongly urge everyone to engage over the next four weeks in order to ensure that this project is fully informed by the contribution of our community and the opportunity for regeneration that now exists to enhance the special significance of the town and its setting is maximised to its full potential.”

The Draft Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan has been prepared by GM Design Associates and builds upon what people said during the earlier stages of consultation and translates the challenges identified and the ideas proposed into an ambitious yet realistic vision.

Jonny Stewart of GM Design Associates said the people of Dungloe and the surrounding area have already played a key role in how the plan has been shaped and developed.

"We would like to thank all those who have taken part so far. We encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback so that we can continue to ensure that it is suitably tailored to the needs and aspirations of the local community, businesses and residents.”

Liam Ward, director of Community Development and Planning Services said the publication is a key milestone for Dungloe as it provides a regeneration focused roadmap that will help guide and facilitate the future development of the town centre and will support future applications for funding across the public, private and community sectors.

“The Strategy and Action Plan contains a range of exciting opportunities to enhance Dungloe’s valuable natural assets and unique sense of place that will result in far-reaching environmental, economic and social benefits and will strengthen the capacity of the town to perform competitively as an important Strategic Town.”

Get involved

There are lots of ways to get involved until Tuesday, May 2 by:

- Visiting the project website www.futuredungloe.com to leave comments

- visit ‘Todhchaí an Chlocháin Léith’ on Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/Todhchaí-an-Chlocháin-Léith-102880515202110;

- Follow their Twitter page @Dungloe_Regen - https://twitter.com/Dungloe_Regen

- E-mail: futuredungloe@g-m-design.co.uk

- Telephone : 0044 (28) 7035 6138

- Write: GM Design Associates, 22 Lodge Road, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1NB or to the Regeneration & Development Team, Donegal County Council, Three Rivers Centre, Lifford, Co Donegal, F93 PN3H.

The Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan is also available to view on the Donegal County Council website at: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/regenerationprojects

Public consultation event

A drop-in public consultation event will take place on Thursday, April 14 from 2pm to 7pm at the currently vacant Shopping Arcade, Main Street, Dungloe.

Locals are invited to come along and talk to the consultants and have their say! Details of this will be available on the project website and Facebook and Twitter pages and for any enquiries e-mail here: futuredungloe@g-m-design.co.uk