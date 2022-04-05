Search

06 Apr 2022

Have your say on the future of Dungloe's town centre

Draft Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan out now

Have your say on the future of Dungloe's town centre

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

05 Apr 2022 10:32 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A public consultation to hear the views of the community on the Draft An Clochán Liath (Dungloe) Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan has been opened.

The plan will be on public display until Tuesday, May 2 and the public are invited to have their say on this exciting and visionary project to reimagine the future of Dungloe's town centre.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Maire Therese Gallagher said she is delighted to see this valuable regeneration focus on her home town.

She is also happy that this move brings the draft strategy back to the local community in her native town to get more feedback on the master plan, actions and concepts that have been included.

"I would strongly urge everyone to engage over the next four weeks in order to ensure that this project is fully informed by the contribution of our community and the opportunity for regeneration that now exists to enhance the special significance of the town and its setting is maximised to its full potential.”

The Draft Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan has been prepared by GM Design Associates and builds upon what people said during the earlier stages of consultation and translates the challenges identified and the ideas proposed into an ambitious yet realistic vision.

Jonny Stewart of GM Design Associates said the people of Dungloe and the surrounding area have already played a key role in how the plan has been shaped and developed.

"We would like to thank all those who have taken part so far. We encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback so that we can continue to ensure that it is suitably tailored to the needs and aspirations of the local community, businesses and residents.”

Liam Ward, director of Community Development and Planning Services said the publication is a key milestone for Dungloe as it provides a regeneration focused roadmap that will help guide and facilitate the future development of the town centre and will support future applications for funding across the public, private and community sectors.

“The Strategy and Action Plan contains a range of exciting opportunities to enhance Dungloe’s valuable natural assets and unique sense of place that will result in far-reaching environmental, economic and social benefits and will strengthen the capacity of the town to perform competitively as an important Strategic Town.”

Get involved

There are lots of ways to get involved until Tuesday, May 2 by:

- Visiting the project website www.futuredungloe.com to leave comments

- visit ‘Todhchaí an Chlocháin Léith’ on Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/Todhchaí-an-Chlocháin-Léith-102880515202110;

- Follow their Twitter page @Dungloe_Regen - https://twitter.com/Dungloe_Regen

- E-mail: futuredungloe@g-m-design.co.uk

- Telephone : 0044 (28) 7035 6138

- Write: GM Design Associates, 22 Lodge Road, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1NB or to the Regeneration & Development Team, Donegal County Council, Three Rivers Centre, Lifford, Co Donegal, F93 PN3H.

The Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan is also available to view on the Donegal County Council website at: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/regenerationprojects

Public consultation event

A drop-in public consultation event will take place on Thursday, April 14 from 2pm to 7pm at the currently vacant Shopping Arcade, Main Street, Dungloe.

Locals are invited to come along and talk to the consultants and have their say! Details of this will be available on the project website and Facebook and Twitter pages and for any enquiries e-mail here: futuredungloe@g-m-design.co.uk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media