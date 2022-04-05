Search

06 Apr 2022

“Bullying, abuse, homophobia - they have not gone away” - Noel Cunningham

Donegal Person of the Year's strong message

“Bullying, abuse, homophobia - they have not gone away” - Noel Cunningham

Noel Cunningham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 11:26 PM

“Bullying, abuse, homophobia - they have not gone away. We still live and have a certain plague in this country, a toxic masculinity that does not sit comfortably with me.”

Those were the words from the new Donegal Person of the Year, Noel Cunningham, at a gala ball in Dublin at the weekend, where he became the 42nd recipient of the prestigious title.

The hugely popular TV personality and hotelier became the 2019 Donegal Person of the Year at a gala ball hosted in the Bonnington Hotel. Originally the Donegal Association in Dublin had planned to host the event in March 2020 but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it had to be put back.

In his speech after accepting the award, the Kilcar native said: “As far as I know -  an assumption on my part - I am the only openly gay Donegal Person of the Year.”

This prompted a huge round of applause in what was a typically humorous address from a man who has done so much to promote Donegal and who has done a huge amount of charitable work.

But he also had some very serious words in relation to homophobia and battles against addiction and expressed his thanks to those who had supported him.

He spoke of working with young people in Donegal and to teach them “that there has to be respect, and tolerance, and inclusion, despite class or creed, or colour or sexuality.”

He continued: “I do tell you truthfully that I would not walk from my hotel down through Temple Bar this evening because I can assure you I would get abuse hurtled at me from all quarters. That’s a reality.

“That’s a fact. Young people in our school playgrounds are still coming under that narrow-mindedness, and that homophobia, and it is terribly sad.”

He said he would continue to try and do good in the best way he could and sometimes with a bit of “cheekiness and boldness”.

He also spoke about how some people in the media had played their part in supporting him when he had endured difficulties and said he would forever be in their debt.

He expressed his gratitude to those who had supported him in his journey.

