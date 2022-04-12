Approval for an extension to St Eunan's NS, Raphoe

St Eunan's National School, Raphoe
St Eunan's National School, Raphoe extension project has received approval to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.
The project will consist of one classroom, two SET rooms and toilets.
The news was confirmed this evening by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.
"This progress is positive news for Raphoe and for the staff, students, and parents of the school and will improve the offering and services of the school," he said.
He thanked education minister, Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principal, the staff, students and parents of the school in progressing the project.
He also thanked councillors Gerry Crawford and Patrick McGowan for their work with the school community too.
